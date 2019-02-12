Kesari new teaser and poster out! Akshay Kumar is ready to face the toughest battle

But they had bought enough time for the British to bring in reinforcements and destroy the enemies.

There are many unsung heroes in this land who had fought valiantly for India. Kesari is inspired by the story of one such troop of soldiers who were enough to take on 1,000 invaders in the Battle Of Saragarhi. Starring Bollywood’s ‘patriotic hero’ Akshay Kumar, the makers of Kesari are all set to unravel the pages of this iconic battle from today by which we perhaps will get to see a lot more closer look at what Kesari is all about. For now, we have this new teasers and poster of Kesari which has the back of Akshay Kumar fearlessly gearing up to fight with his heads hell high.

For those who don’t know much about the Battle Of Saragarhi, it happened on September 12, 1897 and is considered to be one of the greatest ever in the history of war. 21 Sikhs, who were a part of the British India regiment protecting the forts of Lockhart and Gulistan on the border areas of Afghanistan, took on 10,000 Afghan soldiers, who attacked Saragarhi.

The regiment was led by Havildar Ishar Singh and he defended his post against the army of Afghan soldiers and even managed to successfully stop two attacks. However, the final attack from the Afghans was too powerful for them, and all of them perished. But they had bought enough time for the British to bring in reinforcements and destroy the enemies. All the martyrs from this war were later honoured with gallantry awards as per their ranks.

Also starring Parineeti Chopra, Kesari is aiming for a March 21, 2019 release which falls around Holi festival.