Kesari fire: Akshay Kumar starrer’s set gutted, no casualty

Akshay Kumar’s look from Kesari. (Source: IE)

The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is not going through a smooth run. After losing Salman Khan as one of its producers, the makers of the film suffered another setback when the film’s Wai, Maharashtra set caught fire on Tuesday evening. However, one of the spokespeople to the film confirmed that there was no casualty. The incident reportedly took place after Akshay Kumar had shot his part of the film and had left for home.

Some war sequences were being shot when the blast happened, causing the fire. The cause of the blast, however, is not known yet. The amount of damage to set property is also not certain right now. Kesari which also stars Parineeti Chopra is a period drama and is based on the Battle of Saragarhi (1897), in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

Kesari is co-produced by Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha. Currently, the last leg of the film is being shot. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, who is making a return to Hindi cinema after a gap of nine years. His last Bollywood outing was Shahid Kapoor-Rani Mukerji starrer Dil Bole Hadippa.

Last week, it was reported that Akshay Kumar had suffered an injury in his ribs while shooting the climax of the movie. The 50-actor-old actor was advised to rest and a chopper was reportedly on standby to take him home. However, Akshay refused to stay on location in Wai and resumed shooting for the film after one day of rest.

Akshay is playing Havildar Ishwar Singh in the film. Singh led the Sikhs in the fight. The film will show Akshay is several action scenes and these are being choreographed by stunt coordinator Lawrence Woodward of the Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) fame.

“I have been shooting for ‘Kesari’ since the last one and a half months, and every time that I wear the taaj (turban) on my head, I am filled with pride,” Akshay had said earlier.