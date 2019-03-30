Kesari box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar starrer rakes in Rs 110.31 crore!

By: | Published: March 30, 2019 6:34 PM

With Kesari surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark, Akshay Kumar now has 10 films to his credit which are a part of this coveted club.

Anurag Singh’s directorial venture Kesari has found a strong footing at the Indian box office. Despite new films coming out in theatres this Friday, the period war drama continued to get cash registers ringing and ended up collecting Rs 4.45 crore on day 9. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film released on Holi after garnering mostly good reviews from the critics. The film even became the biggest opener of 2019 by minting Rs 21.50 crore on its first day. Then the film went to enter the Rs 100 crore club on day seventh and became the fastest film of the year to do so.

Revealing the updated figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the microblogging site Twitter and wrote, “#Kesari fares better than new releases… North circuits continue to drive the biz… Has to maintain a strong grip on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 110.31 cr. India biz.”

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Further, trade portal Boxofficeindia.com stated, “The film is doing well all over now with excellent business in Delhi / UP and East Punjab with Rajasthan and Bihar being next best. The film has held strongly at multiplexes all over while business in single circuits outside UP and Bihar is down. Mumbai circuit which was crucial for the film is steady and will eventually put up a pretty good number. If this circuit had done better then the film would have gone towards that 2.0 (Hindi) number but now it should do similar business to Total Dhamaal.”

Watch Kesari Trailer:

With Kesari surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark, Akshay Kumar now has 10 films to his credit which are a part of this coveted club. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the historical war drama also features Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance.

