Kesari box office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar starrer remains unstoppable at the box office

Akshay Kumar's Kesari is unstoppable at the box office.

B-Town Khiladi Akshay Kumar’a latest outing ‘Kesari’ has further cemented his might at the Box Office. The superstar has once again proved that he remains the Khiladi of collections at the ticket counters. Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: #Kesari puts up a wonderful total… Benefitted due to an earlier release [Thu – #Holi]… Steady on weekdays, although the biz should’ve been higher… North circuits excellent… Week 2 will give an idea of how strong it trends and it’s likely *lifetime biz*… Data follows…

#Kesari puts up a wonderful total… Benefitted due to an earlier release [Thu – #Holi]… Steady on weekdays, although the biz should’ve been higher… North circuits excellent… Week 2 will give an idea of how strong it trends and it’s likely *lifetime biz*… Data follows… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

#Kesari Thu [#Holi] 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52, Thu 5.85 cr. Total: ₹ 105.86 cr. India biz. Note: Extended Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

Adarsh also mentioned that Kesari benchmarks crossed Rs 50 cr on Day 3, Rs 75 cr on Day 4, Rs 100 cr on Day 7. It has emerged as the highest Week 1 grosser of 2019 so far, followed by Gully Boy [Rs 100.30 cr in 8 days] and Total Dhamaal [Rs 94.55 cr in 7 days].

#Badla stands tall, despite a big opponent [#Kesari]… Should cross ₹ 85 cr, with an outside chance of crossing ₹ 90 cr… [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs, Wed 90 lakhs, Thu 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 78.44 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 92.56 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

Such has been the craze that more and more people are thronging the theatre each day. In a week of its release, Kesari entered the Rs 100-crore mark.

The film based on the battle of Saragarhi is unstoppable at the box office. On the eighth day of its release, Kesari has collected Rs 5.85 crore, thus taking the total to Rs 105.86 crore.

‘Kesari’ is helmed by Anurag Singh and set the cash counters ringing. The audience has given it a big thumbs up and it has benefitted hugely from a positive word of mouth publicity.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari features Akshay as Havildar Ishar Singh, who led the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army in the Battle Of Saragarhi, which was fought in 1897. The movie tells the powerful story of 21 Sikh soldiers fighting valiantly against 10,000 Afghan troops.

This is the first time that Parineeti Chopra has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar. Pari has a guest appearance, as Havildar Ishar Singh’s wife.