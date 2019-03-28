Kesari box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes fastest Rs 100 crore grosser of 2019

Published: March 28, 2019

Kesari box office collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari enters the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari is unstoppable at the box office. The movie recorded the biggest opening on 2019 at Rs 21.06 crore. The movie made a decent collection on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. But after that, the box office was slightly affected as IPL 2019 kick-started on Saturday evening. The movie collected about Rs 78.07 crore on its first weekend. It was expected that Kesari will enter Rs 100 crore club on Monday, but it didn’t happen.

Now, after exactly one week, Akshay’s film hit Rs 100 crore, becoming the fastest entry to the coveted club in 2019. The movie made Rs 6.52 crore on Wednesday. Here’s a breakdown of its total collection until now: Thursday (Opening day) – Rs 21.06 crore Friday – Rs 16.75 crore Saturday – Rs 18.75 crore Sunday – Rs 21.51 crore Monday – Rs 8.25 crore Tuesday – Rs 7.17 crore Wednesday – Rs 6.52 crore. Total – Rs 100.01 crore

Having released in 3,600 screens across the country and 600 screens overseas, Kesari is doing well on foreign shores as well.

Though Parineeti only has a 10-minute role in Kesari she is overwhelmed with the love that the audience is showering on the film. She tweeted that, ‘to everyone who is messaging me, thank you for the love!! Kesari was a film where I did not calculate my screen time as I just wanted to be a part of it!!! Thank you Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar for having me in the team!! This one is truly special.’

Kesari is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers took on nearly 10,000 Afghans. Directed by Anurag Singh, the much-loved film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Sunir Kheterpal and presented by Zee Studios.

