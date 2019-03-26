Kesari Box office collection day 5: After a humongous weekend, Akshay Kumar starrer drops sharply on Monday

By: | Updated: March 26, 2019 4:47 PM

Kesari is based Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897. In the battle, 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army faught 10,000 invaders.

Kesari Box Office: As moviegoers returned to their work and offices after a long holi weekend, the Akshay Kumar-starrer war movie’s collection dropped significantly. The drop was massive considering the film maintained bulky collection in double-digits throughout the four days long weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has faced “more-than-required decline in some circuits” and has earned Rs Rs 8.25 crore on Monday. Adarsh Tweeted: “Kesari should’ve collected in double digits on Monday. North circuits dominate, driving its business. Faces more-than-required decline in some circuits. Tuesday-Thursday crucial. Thursday 21.06 crore, Friday 16.75 crore, Saturday 18.75 crore, Sun 21.51 crore, Mon 8.25 crore. Total: ₹ 86.32 crore. India business.”


The film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles has otherwise turned out to be a money-spinner at the box-office. The period war drama, had a good first weekend earning over Rs 75 crore at the box-office raking Rs 78.07 crore.

Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh who directed films like Raqeeb (2007) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009). Singh has made a name for himself in the Punjabi film industry. Kesari is a joint production of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment and Cape of Good Films.

Kesari is based Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897. In the battle, 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought 10,000 invaders. It is one of the most enthralling tales of last stand.

