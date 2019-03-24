Kesari box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer crosses Rs 55 crore mark

By: | Published: March 24, 2019 2:13 PM

Kesari box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer has collected Rs 56.51 crore until now. The film also features Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar among others in significant roles.

Kesari Box Office day 3, Kesari Box Office collection, Kesari BO Collection day 3, Kesari Box Office opening, Kesari movie review, Taran Adarsh Twitter, Taran adarsh Box Office Kesari, Akshay Kumar Kesari, Parineeti Chopra, kesari trailerKesari box office collection Day 3: Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar in a still from the war film.

Kesari, featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra as the lead pair, has turned out to be a phenomenal box-office performer. The war drama, on Saturday, showed “upward trend” as it added Rs 18.75 crore more to its account. The growth from Friday, when the film had collected Rs 16.70 crore, is substantial. After a three-day run in cinemas, the film has hit a half-century with its total collection being Rs 56.51 crore.

According to movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will take a huge jump on Sunday and may even reach the Rs 80 crore mark by the end of its extended first weekend.

Adarsh summed up the film’s business in a tweet he posted on Sunday morning. He wrote that Kesari shows an upward trend on Day 3. Metros pick up, mass circuits good. Big Day 4 on the cards, eyes Rs 80 Cr. Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 18.75 cr. Total: Rs 56.51 Cr. India biz.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Also Read: Salman Khan attends the wedding of Venkatesh’s daughter in Jaipur. See pics

Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh, who is known among the Hindi-speaking audience for his films Raqeeb (2007) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009). Singh, however, has spent a considerable portion of his career in the Punjabi film industry wherein he helmed projects such as the Jatt & Juliet series and the National Award-winning Punjab 1984, all of which starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead.

Kesari, a joint production venture between Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Azure Entertainment, is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi that saw 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army taking on 10,000 Afghan invaders. Before attaining martyrdom, the Sikhs had managed to kill over 900 soldiers of the enemy.’

Watch Kesari Trailer:

Kesari, upon its release on March 21, received a mixed response from film critics. The word of mouth, however, has been largely in its favour.

