Kesari box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer inches close to Rs 40 crore

Kesari box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film had a great start.

Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has set the box-office on fire. The war drama remained solid on Friday, its second day in cinemas, as it added Rs 16.70 crore more to its kitty. The decline in business from Thursday, when the film had collected Rs 21.06 crore, is little over 20 percent, which was expected considering Friday was a working day. Its total collection currently stands at Rs 37.76 crore.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kesari will “score big numbers” on Saturday and Sunday, which suggests that it is set to pack a huge total by the end of its extended four-day weekend.

While sharing the film’s box-office figures on his Twitter account, Adarsh wrote, “#Kesari is solid on Day 2… A decline on a working day – after a holiday – is common, but the decline is less this time… Will score big numbers on Day 3 and 4… Is chasing a huge total in its *extended weekend*… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr. Total: ₹ 37.76 cr. India biz.”

#Kesari aims at No. 1 spot as far as *opening weekend* is concerned… Trending better than #GullyBoy and #TotalDhamaal… Will surpass *extended weekend* [Thu-Sun] of #GullyBoy [₹ 72.45 cr] as well as *traditional weekend* [Fri-Sun] of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2019

Kesari, in all likelihood, will grab the No. 1 position as far as the opening-weekend collections of 2019 are concerned. It is safe to assume that the film will surpass its counterparts Gully Boy (Rs 72.45 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 62.40 crore) to claim the top spot.

Kesari, co-written and directed by Anurag Singh of Dil Bole Hadippa! fame is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. Considered one of the bravest battles ever fought in the history of mankind, it saw 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian contingent taking on an army of 10,000 Afghan invaders. Before attaining martyrdom, the Sikhs had managed to inflict major damages to the enemy ranks.

Kesari is a joint production venture between Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Azure Entertainment.