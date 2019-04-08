Kesari box office collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Rs 143 crore

The performance of the actors has also been well received and appreciated by the critics and the audience alike.

Kesari box office collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is steadily making its way and inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office! The war drama has collected Rs 143.02 crore so far, according to a report by The Indian Express. Over the weeks, the film has performed very well at the box office and has drawn the attention and interest of the audience ever since its release. It has also made a statement in the hearts and minds of nationalists. The performance of the actors has also been well received and appreciated by the critics and the audience alike.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the film’s box office figures on the microblogging site twitter. He shared that Kesari is going steady and decent at the box office and will cross Rs 145 crore in the coming days, but the final journey to Rs 150 crore will depend on its trending figures in weekend four, when it faces new films and its screenings or shows will get reduced further.

Discussing about the success of his Kesari, Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times that more than anything, he feels extremely grateful, not for the film’s success but for being the chosen one, who received an opportunity to be part of such a fantastic story. He feels fortunate that he could bring out such a brave and inspirational story in front of the people. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and also stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. The film has received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie 3 stars.

Shubhra stated that what works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and the lack of nuance; the rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action over the battlefield. Akshay Kumar gets the maximum, but the other soldiers do too. She added that some work had gone into outlining the other men, one of whom was clearly ‘lower caste’, who got a teeka of equality, and yet another who had just become a father.