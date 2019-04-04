Kesari box office collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar-starrer is unstoppable

The period war drama continues to make more and more money and is now eyeing Rs 150 crore mark (IE)

Anurag Singh’s directorial venture Kesari has marked a strong footprint at the Indian box office. The period war drama continues to make more and more money and is now eyeing Rs 150 crore mark. Starring actor Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film was released on Holi fetching mostly good reviews from the film critics. The film even became the biggest opener of the year 2019 by minting almost Rs 21.50 crore on its first day. Further, the film went to enter the Rs 100 crore club on day seventh and became the fastest film of the year to achieve this feat.

Revealing the updated figures, film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to the microblogging site Twitter and wrote ‘’#Kesari [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.42 cr. Total: ₹ 133.45 cr. India biz.’’

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#Kesari [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.42 cr. Total: ₹ 133.45 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2019

Watch Kesari trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dharma Productions’ Kesari also stars actress Parineeti Chopra. The film is a fictionalised retelling and an account of the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 soldiers of the British Army’s Sikh Regiment and fought against thousands of Afghans. This is also Akshay Kumar’s first film this year. His box office performance in the year 2018 has been very impressive. In the year 2018, his 2.0 earned Rs 189.55 crore, the film Gold earned Rs 104.72 crore, while Pad Man earned Rs 81.82 crore. Kesari has been receiving a strong viewership from the audience and opened to good reviews from the critics as well. With Kesari eyeing Rs 150 crore mark, Akshay Kumar now has 10 films to his credit which are a part of this coveted club. Kesari has also been co-produced by Karan Johar.