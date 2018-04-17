Kendrick Lamar creates history; first rapper to win Pulitzer Prize

The 30-year-old artiste is known to have had a deep impact on a racially fraught America and has emerged as the bona fide King of Rap. (Reuters)

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has created history by being the first non-classical or jazz winner to win Pulitzer Prize for Music for his album ‘D.A.M.N.’. The 30-year-old artiste is known to have had a deep impact on a racially fraught America and has emerged as the bona fide King of Rap. The album was perhaps the most inspired piece of work in the list of winners, EW reported. In the journalism segment, The New York Times and The New Yorker shared the Public Service award for their avant garde reportage on uncovering the long-running Harvey Weinstein saga of sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood last October.

The prize was awarded to the Times team, led by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and New Yorker contributor Ronan Farrow, for reports that brought down the disgraced media mogul and sparked movements such as #MeToo and Time’s Up – encouraging women to call out men who abuse their position. Over 100 women, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, Salma Hayek, have publicly accused the producer of misconduct ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

Andrew Sean Greer took home the Pulitzer in Fiction for his comic queer novel “Less”. In Letters and Drama catergory, Caroline Fraser’s Prairie Fires won the prestigious award for Biography and Martyna Majok’s acclaimed off-Broadway play ‘Cost of Living’ won the Pulitzer for Drama. In 20 of the categories, each winner receives a certificate and a USD 15,000 cash award.