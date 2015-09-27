Kelly Clarkson scraps remaining tour dates on doctor’s order

Singer Kelly Clarkson has cancelled her scheduled shows in Canada and the UK as her doctor tells her she needs to stay on vocal rest.

Clarkson’s health condition does not allow her to continue her “Piece by Piece” tour, reported Aceshowbiz.

The 33-year-old former “American Idol” winner announced on Friday, September 25 that she’d canceled all dates scheduled to take place in Canada and the UK on doctor’s order.

“I am truly sorry that I have to cancel the remainder of my tour dates. I was looking forward to sharing this tour with all my amazing fans in Canada and the UK.

“Unfortunately my doctor is telling me I have to stay on vocal rest, but I am working hard to get better as fast as possible,” she said in a statement.

Clarkson was supposed to begin her Canadian tour on October 1 in Ottawa until October 17 in Vancouver. Her UK trek was scheduled to start on November 10 in Dublin.

Earlier, the pregnant singer cancelled some of her US concerts earlier this month.

“Doctors are saying I need to rest my voice!” she explained back then. “I can’t wait to get healthy and see you all back on the road soon. I hate cancelling and I am truly sorry to my fans that have been excited to see this show. Please know that I never cancel anything unless it’s absolutely necessary.”