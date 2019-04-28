Keerthy Suresh begins shooting for her upcoming film with Nagesh Kukunoor

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2019 5:20:38 PM

Besides Keerthy Suresh, this yet untitled project also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Arjun Reddy actor Rahul Ramakrishna in crucial roles.

Keerthy Suresh, Keerthy Suresh actress, Keerthy Suresh Movies, Nagesh Kukunoor, Telugu movie, Ram Gopal Varma, film news, Jagapathi Babu, keerthy suresh telugu movie, Rahul Ramakrishna, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ajay Devgn, Devi Sri PrasadThe film’s shooting is currently underway, although its makers seem to have chosen to remain low key about the sports comedy.

After a fantastic 2018, Keerthy Suresh is now gearing up for another exciting year. Keerthy will collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor for the first time and the film is yet to be titled. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the shooting of the film began yesterday and Keerthy has joined the sets of the film. This yet untitled project also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Arjun Reddy actor Rahul Ramakrishna.

According to reports, the film will be a comedy genre laced with family emotions as well. The music of the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad while veteran Sreekar Prasad will take care of the editing. Director Nagesh Kukunoor is back in the business after a long time and fans of the acclaimed filmmaker will be quite happy. The makers are planning to release the film in September this year. After 15 years, Nagesh Kukunoor is back in Telugu cinema and cinegoers would be looking forward to what he has in store. Nagesh last directed by Hyderabad Blues 2 which was a sequel to the 1998 release with the same title.

Weird Divide Instagram Post:

READ: Avengers Endgame box office collection: MCU film storms into Rs 100 crore club in just two days!

Speaking about Keerthy, the Mahanati actress will soon be making her debut in Bollywood and is paired opposite Ajay Devgn in a sports-drama. Directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame, the film is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who was one of the reasons for the Indian team to win at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. The shooting of the film is expected to begin from May this year.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Talking about Kukunoor, the Iqbal director shot to fame with Hyderabad Blues in 1998 and later made films like Rockford, Dor and Lakshmi. Kukunoor last directed by Dhanak which won National award in the Best Children Film category.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Keerthy Suresh begins shooting for her upcoming film with Nagesh Kukunoor
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition