Keerthy Suresh begins shooting for her upcoming film with Nagesh Kukunoor

After a fantastic 2018, Keerthy Suresh is now gearing up for another exciting year. Keerthy will collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor for the first time and the film is yet to be titled. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the shooting of the film began yesterday and Keerthy has joined the sets of the film. This yet untitled project also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Arjun Reddy actor Rahul Ramakrishna. According to reports, the film will be a comedy genre laced with family emotions as well. The music of the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad while veteran Sreekar Prasad will take care of the editing. Director Nagesh Kukunoor is back in the business after a long time and fans of the acclaimed filmmaker will be quite happy. The makers are planning to release the film in September this year. After 15 years, Nagesh Kukunoor is back in Telugu cinema and cinegoers would be looking forward to what he has in store. Nagesh last directed by Hyderabad Blues 2 which was a sequel to the 1998 release with the same title. Weird Divide Instagram Post: View this post on Instagram More than glad to be a small part of this wonderful story. Check out the stellar cast and crew! Much love and luck to my dear @shravyavarma for her first venture ???? A post shared by Rahul Ramakrishna (@weirddivide) on Apr 27, 2019 at 2:05am PDT READ:\u00a0Avengers Endgame box office collection: MCU film storms into Rs 100 crore club in just two days! Speaking about Keerthy, the Mahanati actress will soon be making her debut in Bollywood and is paired opposite Ajay Devgn in a sports-drama. Directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame, the film is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who was one of the reasons for the Indian team to win at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. The shooting of the film is expected to begin from May this year. Taran Adarsh's Tweet: IT'S OFFICIAL. Nagesh Kukunoor directs his first #Telugu film [not titled yet], a sports-romedy. Stars Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. Filming has begun in #Vikarabad and #Pune. Produced by Sudheer Chandra. Music by DSP. Sept 2019 release. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019 Talking about Kukunoor, the Iqbal director shot to fame with Hyderabad Blues in 1998 and later made films like Rockford, Dor and Lakshmi. Kukunoor last directed by Dhanak which won National award in the Best Children Film category.