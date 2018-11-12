Kedarnath trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan battle for survival in flood-hit Uttarakhand

The trailer is full of picturesque frames depicting the beauty of Uttarakhand. (Source: YouTube)

The much-awaited trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Kedarnath’ released on Monday afternoon. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film revolves around a hard-working pithoo (porter) who carries devotees on his back to the Kedarnath shrine and Sara, who plays a Hindu devotee. During her journey to the shrine, Sara falls in love with her bearer. While the couple is trying to sort things with their parents, Uttarakhand is hit by devastating floods.

The trailer is full of picturesque frames depicting the beauty of Uttarakhand in the first half and portraying the tragedy in the second. The director has successfully created the terrifying scenes from the flood that swept away Kedarnath in 2013 in the three-minute-long trailer.

Sushant Singh Rajput looks effortless like always and promises another strong performance. Sara who is making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath also looks good and commands each scene she appears in.

The film has already landed in controversy with a senior BJP leader alleging that the movie hurts the sentiments of Hindus. “By setting a romantic love story against the backdrop of a huge tragedy that occurred at Kedarnath, a centre of faith for crores of Hindus, the filmmakers have shown great disrespect to the followers of the religion,” Ajendra Ajay, who is part of the state BJP’s media relations team, told PTI.

Speaking about the allegations at the trailer launch, producer Ronnie Screwvala said that he doesn’t think there is any problem and requested people to watch the film first. “All the problems start before people watch the film. How can anybody have these problems before watching the film. I would request people to tell us what problems they have after they watch the film,” he added.

Kedarnath was scheduled to release on November 30 but will now hit the theatres on December 7.