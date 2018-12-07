Kedarnath film banned in Uttarakhand on screening committee’s recommendations

On Thursday, the district magistrates of Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital in the Kumaon region of the state banned the screening of Kedarnath film apprehending disruption of law and order.

Kedarnath banned: Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath has been banned in Uttarakhand on the recommendations of a screening committee. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor also stars Sushant Singh Rajput in a leading role. Talking to news agency PTI, Satpal Maharaj, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister said, “Our committee has forwarded our advice to the Chief Minister and decided that law and order should be reviewed.

Maharaj added, “We asked District Magistrates to maintain peace and everyone has decided that Kedarnath movie should be banned. The movie is banned everywhere in state.”

On Thursday, the district magistrates of Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital in the Kumaon region of the state banned the screening of Kedarnath film apprehending disruption of law and order, news agency PTI reported. The two district magistrates said that protesters might try to disrupt peace in the state if the film was screened in the theatres.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand High Court turned down a PIL seeking a ban on the film. The film is set against the backdrop of the 2013 flood disaster that hit the state leaving thousands dead and injured. Kedarnath depicts love story of a Hindu girl with a Muslim porter.

