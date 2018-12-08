Kedarnath box office day 1 collection: Sara Ali Khan’s debut film takes a ‘healthy’ start

Released on December 7, the film also stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Nishant Dahiya, Pooja Gor and Alka Amin in important roles.

Kedarnath box office day 1 collection: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starer film Kedarnath, which is based on a fictional love story set around 2013 Himalayan Tsunami that hit the mountainous region, has taken a ‘healthy’ start at the box office on day one. According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the movie Kedarnath’s box office collection for day one is Rs 7.25 crore.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#Kedarnath takes a healthy start… Biz picked up during the course of the day… Sat and Sun biz crucial… Fri ₹ 7.25 cr. India biz.”

Kedarnath has opened with mixed reviews, while critics have praised Sara Ali Khan’s debut performance, they were unimpressed by the overall ‘dull’ movie with ‘grotty writing and Shoddy VFX’.

Released on December 7, the film also stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Nishant Dahiya, Pooja Gor and Alka Amin in important roles. Kedarnath movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor who is known for his earlier work in Rock On and Kai Po Che.

Earlier this week, Kedarnath film was banned in Uttarakhand’s seven districts on the recommendation of a screening committee. Talking to news agency PTI, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said, that they have advised the Chief Minister and decided that to maintain peace in state Kedarnath movie should be banned.