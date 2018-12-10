Kedarnath box office collection: After beating expectations on Day 2, film predicted to “gather momentum” on Day 3

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 12:15 PM

After the ban in Uttarakhand and other controversies, it is yet to be seen whether the film will beat the odds

Taran Adarsh/Instagram

Set against the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand tragedy, Kedarnath opened with a ‘healthy’ total on box office and kept the momentum growing on day 2 as well. On Sunday, day 3, Kedarnath has collected Rs.10.50 crore, making a weekend collection of Rs.26.75 crore as per Bollywood Hungama report. The film has seen a “steady rise in numbers over the weekend”, the report added.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Kedarnath gathers momentum on Day 2… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 34.48%… Should witness an upward trend on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 17 cr. India biz.”

On Day 03, the film was expected to gain momentum following a good pace at the box office in the past two days amid the various rows the film has been embroiled in. Kedarnath has been banned in Uttarakhand, the state its story is set in.

Film’s lead actress and debutant Sara Ali Khan has said that she found it “disheartening.”

“The dream was that I could pass on this story to some people. We shot the film in Uttarakhand, we stayed there for 40 days, I have best memories of my career there. It is very disheartening to not give back to them because they have given me so much. And that is the only real regret,” Sara told PTI.

READ ALSO | Kedarnath box office day 1 collection: Sara Ali Khan’s debut film takes a ‘healthy’ start

Kedarnath had received mixed reviews, however, many critics unanimously complimented debutant Khan for her spark and confidence.

Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express film critic wrote, “It starts off with promise: any film which shows young love ignoring barriers of religion and class needs to be celebrated. Using the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods as a major plot twist should have given the film some real-life gravitas.”

She praised Sara Ali Khan “perky confidence” and compared her to her mother, the actor Amrita Singh.

Similarly, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had called the film dull but praised the lead actress, calling her “terrific.”

Tushar Kanti Ray was praised for the film’s cinematography however, the CGI-driven 2013 Uttarakhand disaster backdrop failed to impress many.

Echoing the same, Anupama Chopra had termed the film’s story as “uneven”, whereas Sumit Kadel although praised the lead pair but criticised Kedarnath and called the film “weak” for its “cursory script” and “shoddy VFX”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kedarnath box office collection: After beating expectations on Day 2, film predicted to “gather momentum” on Day 3
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition