Kedarnath box office collection: After beating expectations on Day 2, film predicted to “gather momentum” on Day 3

Set against the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand tragedy, Kedarnath opened with a ‘healthy’ total on box office and kept the momentum growing on day 2 as well. On Sunday, day 3, Kedarnath has collected Rs.10.50 crore, making a weekend collection of Rs.26.75 crore as per Bollywood Hungama report. The film has seen a “steady rise in numbers over the weekend”, the report added.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Kedarnath gathers momentum on Day 2… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 34.48%… Should witness an upward trend on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 17 cr. India biz.”

#Kedarnath gathers momentum on Day 2… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 34.48%… Should witness an upward trend on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

#Kedarnath takes a healthy start… Biz picked up during the course of the day… Sat and Sun biz crucial… Fri ₹ 7.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2018

On Day 03, the film was expected to gain momentum following a good pace at the box office in the past two days amid the various rows the film has been embroiled in. Kedarnath has been banned in Uttarakhand, the state its story is set in.

Film’s lead actress and debutant Sara Ali Khan has said that she found it “disheartening.”

“The dream was that I could pass on this story to some people. We shot the film in Uttarakhand, we stayed there for 40 days, I have best memories of my career there. It is very disheartening to not give back to them because they have given me so much. And that is the only real regret,” Sara told PTI.

Kedarnath had received mixed reviews, however, many critics unanimously complimented debutant Khan for her spark and confidence.

Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express film critic wrote, “It starts off with promise: any film which shows young love ignoring barriers of religion and class needs to be celebrated. Using the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods as a major plot twist should have given the film some real-life gravitas.”

She praised Sara Ali Khan “perky confidence” and compared her to her mother, the actor Amrita Singh.

Similarly, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had called the film dull but praised the lead actress, calling her “terrific.”

#OneWordReview…#Kedarnath: DULL.

Rating: ⭐⭐

Unconvincing love story… Sketchy and unexciting screenwriting… Few moments [sequences depicting the floods] stand out… Emotions are superficial… Sara Ali Khan makes a terrific debut… Sushant is ordinary… #KedarnathReview pic.twitter.com/mP7LRD2nFm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2018

Tushar Kanti Ray was praised for the film’s cinematography however, the CGI-driven 2013 Uttarakhand disaster backdrop failed to impress many.

Echoing the same, Anupama Chopra had termed the film’s story as “uneven”, whereas Sumit Kadel although praised the lead pair but criticised Kedarnath and called the film “weak” for its “cursory script” and “shoddy VFX”.