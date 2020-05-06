KBC Season 12: Sony Entertainment TV announces date for registration; Check details

To make the announcement, the channel posted a video of KBC host Amitabh Bachchan

KBC Season 12: The registration for season 12 of the general knowledge game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is slated to begin from May 9, Sony TV’s official Twitter handle announced on Saturday. To make the announcement, the channel posted a video of KBC host Amitabh Bachchan, which was made by Big B himself at his home, according to an IE report. In the video, the legendary actor says that while the world has been brought to a standstill due to a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, people’s dreams do not stop.

Big B further states that while schools, malls and meeting friends have been put on hold, the dreams cannot be placed under a lockdown. Inviting people for registrations, Bachchan can be seen saying that KBC is returning with a new season to give wings to those dreams.

The IE report stated that at the moment, the KBC team has only started the process of registration of participants. Moreover, considering the critical situation the world is in this year, the audition process for the show has been made completely digital for the first time, the report stated. The show usually takes about three months before it goes to the filming stage and the team is hopeful that by then, the situation would have improved and would be on its way back to normality, the report stated.

Audition process for KBC 12

According to the IE report, the audition process for KBC 12 would be divided into four parts. The process would start with registration. For that, every day between May 9 and May 22, Amitabh Bachchan would ask a question through the Sony TV channel at 9 pm. Users can register for KBC 12 by correctly answering the question asked via SMS or through the SonyLIV app.

Those participants who answer the question correctly will be shortlisted via a computerised process in the screening process and then would be reached out to telephonically for the next round, according to the report.

Once the screening process is completed, the shortlisted participants will have to go through an online audition, for which they will have to take a general knowledge test and a video submission, all done exclusively through the SonyLIV app, the IE report states.

After this a personal interview will be held for selected participants via a video call, and once that is done, a select few will get a chance to go on the stage with host Amitabh Bachchan.