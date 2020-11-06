KBC season 12: Meet Nazia Nasim, Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020’s first crorepati! To play 7 crore jackpot

KBC 2020: In the short promo video, Bachchan lauded her knowledge and the manner in which she played in the game-show. (Express photo)

KBC 2020: Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is all set to get its first crorepati for this season. KBC 2020 will get its first crorepati in Nazia Nasim. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was premiered on September 28. However, KBC 20 hasn’t had many winners as no contestant has managed to win the lucrative amount this year. In 2019, Kaun Banega Crorepati had four crorepatis or Rs 1 crore winners.

Who is Nazia Nasim – Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 (KBC 12) first ‘crorepati’

Sony TV shared a promo on its official Instagram page. The promo shows Nazia Nasim as the first participant in KBC 2020 to win Rs 1 crore. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan was seen exhorting Nazia Nasim on her journey to become the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020. Nazia Nasim is a resident of Delhi. She works as a communication manager with Royal Enfield.

In the short promo video, Bachchan lauded her knowledge and the manner in which she played in the game-show. Referring to Kaun Banega Crorepati as an “incredible game”, Bachchan also shares that the first winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 was asked a few tough questions, but she managed to overcome the challenge to bag the cash prize.

Sony TV’s promo also throws up suspense about Nazia Nasim’s chances of winning the Rs 7 crore. In the video, Bacchan was seen asking her to decide cautiously about the ‘jackpot’ question. Nazia has mentioned that she was never afraid of taking risks in her life. She said that she would take one again. It will be interesting to see whether she manages to win the Rs 7 crore or not even though she is already the crorepati. The episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 will air on November 11 at 9 pm. “NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12’s first crorepati! Watch this iconic moment in #KBC12 on 11th Nov 9 pm only on Sony TV,” Sony TV posted on Instagram.

Kaun Banega Crorepati got its first crorepati or Rs 1 crore winner in the 2000-2001 season when 27-year-old Harshvardhan Nawathe won Rs 1 crore.