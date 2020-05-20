KBC Season 12: Amitabh Bachchan asks registration questions in style! Check answers here

The participants can register their answers for KBC Season 12 on the Sony Liv app or by SMS.

KBC Season 12: Good news for KBC viewers who totally love the Kaun Banega Crorepati TV show! The registration process for the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati commenced on May 9 and this year, the process for registration has been made a completely online one. For the registration, the participants are required to correctly answer a question asked by host Amitabh Bachchan via the Sony Liv app and Sony TV channel at 9 pm every day. So far this year, 11 questions have been posed. All of the questions are multiple choice and the participants can answer these questions via SMS or through the Sony Liv app.

However, KBC is more than just a game show. It is also a source of knowledge for people of all ages, since the questions asked on the show belong to a wide variety of fields. Not only does it enhance the general knowledge of young kids, it can also be an important show for those preparing for competitive exams.

And for those who need another reason to watch the show, host Amitabh Bachchan has also brought to the mix his signature storytelling style to ask these questions, making them even more interesting for the audience.

Here are the 11 questions asked on the show so far and their answers, in case you missed them.

Q1: Where in China was the coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, first identified?

Answer: Wuhan

Q2: In the film ‘Bala’, what does Balmukund Shukla, the character played by Ayushmann Khurrana, struggle with?

Answer: Premature baldness

Q3: Which place was merged with Dadra and Nagar Haveli to form India’s newest Union Territory?

Answer: Daman and Diu. The new Union Territory came into effect on January 26, 2020, and is called Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Q4: What sport did 16-year-old Shafali Verma play for India at a World Cup in 2020?

Answer: Cricket. She was selected in the Indian team for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which was held in Australia between February 21 and March 8 this year.

Q5: A famous actor appeared in TV series “Wagle Ki Duniya”, “Fauji”, and “Circus” in his early career. Who is he?

Answer: Shah Rukh Khan

Q6: In what sport have Pullela Gopichand and two of his students won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award?

Answer: Badminton. Pullela Gopichand has coached Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu, both of whom have also been the recipients of this award.

Q7: Which is the first state the River Brahmaputra flows through on entering India?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh. It enters Arunachal Pradesh from Tibet, before going to Assam.

Q8: The largest cricket stadium in the world, located in Motera near Ahmedabad, has been named in honour of which leader?

Answer: Sardar Patel. It was formerly known as Gujarat Stadium and then renamed to Sardar Patel Stadium.

Q9: The name of which religion comes from the Sanskrit root word “shishya” meaning “disciple”?

Answer: Sikhism

Q10: Which of these words begin the Preamble to the Constitution of India?

Answer: We, the People of India

Q11: What role did Mukesh Khanna play in B R Chopra’s TV series “Mahabharata”?

Answer: Bhishma

The participants can register their answers for KBC Season 12 on the Sony Liv app or by SMS till 8.59 pm on the day after the question is posed.