KBC Season 11: Jackpot Rs 7 crore Babita Tade did not answer despite knowing

Babita Tade cooks mid-day meal for as many as 400 children in Anjangaon of Maharashtra.

KBC 11: The famous game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which is running its 11th season, got its second crorepati of the season. Babita Tade from Maharashtra won a sum of Rs 1 crore on Thursday. The lady also faced the jackpot Rs 7 crore question after answering the big question of Rs 1 crore that fetched her the crorepati title. Babita Tade opted to quit the show and did not answer the Rs 7 crore question. Though the answer that she guessed later turned out to be correct. Babita Tade who cooks mid-day meal for as many as 450 children in Anjangaon of Maharashtra is the second contestant and first female contestant to win Rs 1 crore. Sanoj Raj, a UPSC aspirant from Bihar became the first to win the benchmark amount of Rs 1 crore this season.

The Rs 7 crore question that Babita Tade face was, ‘Which of these states has had the most number of its governors become presidents of India? (SIC)’. The question was followed by 4 options out of which only one was true according to the rules of the game show. The options that were provided with the question included ‘(A) Rajasthan, (B) Bihar, (C) Punjab and (D) Andhra Pradesh.’

With a sum of Rs 1 crore that Babita Tade has already won she decided not to take any risk. The lady not putting at risk her winning amount, decide to quit the show. Thereafter as per the rules she had to choose one option in order for the audience to know the correct answer. The show host Amitabh Bachchan following standard procedure asked her to guess the answer for Rs 7 crore question after she had quit. Babita guessed Bihar which turned out to be the correct answer.

Babita Tade is a mid-day meal cook in Amaravati where she earns only Rs 1500 per month. Upon winning the big amount, Babita Tade told IE Online, “Being on the game show was a lovely experience. I was certain that if I reach the hot seat, I would win some promising amount but never thought that I would win Rs 1 crore. My family is very ecstatic about it.”

Babita Tade while sharing her experience of meeting the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan stated, “Even after being such a big star, he is so humble and lovable towards everyone around him. His respect for others is what makes people love him so much. My father adored Amitabh Bachchan. If my father was alive today, he would have felt more proud of me sitting opposite him on the game than winning 1 crore.”

Babita Tade also shared that she has plans of building a Shivalaya. “I want to build a Shivalaya with the money I won and then save enough for the future of my kids. I also want to support the students in my school so that they can excel. Also, I will buy a water filter and get a kitchen shed build as we have a hard time eating during the rains.”