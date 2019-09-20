KBC Season 11: From khichdi-maker to crorepati! Amitabh Bachchan’s game show gets second winner

The KBC 11 contestant Babita Tade is a government school cook won Rs 1 crore and also attempted the jackpot Rs 7 crore question on Thursday.

KBC Season 11: From earning Rs 1500 a month to winning Rs 1 crore within hours, destiny is not defined. The 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is making headlines as the game show witnessed the play of destiny on Thursday. The KBC 11 contestant ‘Babita Tade’ won a huge Rs 1 crore on the Show on Thursday and proved that talent can be hidden anywhere. KBC-11, which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is at its peak has got its second crorepati of the season. Babita Tade is a government school cook won Rs 1 crore and also attempted the jackpot Rs 7 crore question on Thursday on the show. Earlier, Bihar’s Sanoj Raj, a UPSC aspirant became the first to win the benchmark amount of this season. The game-quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is a huge favourite with the Indian family audience since it was first broadcasted in the year 2000. Impressed by the simplicity and nobility of Babita Tade, Amitabh Bachchan also gifted her an Oppo mobile phone on behalf of KBC and the show sponsor Oppo. The lady had expressed a desire to buy a personal mobile phone if she wins a sufficient amount, which amazed the Bollywood star.

Babita Tade, the contestant who won Rs 1 crore on KBC this Thursday is a mid-day meal cook in a government school and receives a payment of only Rs 1,500 monthly. The lady who is popularly known as khichdi specialist on the show Babita said that she loves preparing khichdi for kids. Babita Tade also said that she is lovingly referred to as ‘Kaku’ by the school kids. Kaku stands for aunty in the local language.

Babita Tade answered, “Which poet in the court of Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar wrote the ‘Dastan-e-Ghadar’, a personal account of the 1857 revolt?” to win Rs 1 crore. She used the ‘expert advice’ lifeline to answer the question. Zahir Dehlvi was the correct answer which fetched her the huge sum of money. When asked the jackpot Rs 7 crore question Babita decided to quit the question. Though her guess to the question was right and could have fetched her Rs 7 Crore.

The jackpot Rs 7 crore question which Babita Tade faced was, “Which of these states has had the most number of its governors become presidents of India?” The guess that Babita Tade made was ‘Bihar’, but then decided to quit and Bihar turned out to be the correct answer.

Big B said that the episode with Babita Tade will remain as one of the most memorable episodes of the 11th season of KBC, as it tells us a story of a lady who works hard and earns Rs 1500 and won Rs 1 Crore in hours and still wants to work at the same place.