KBC Season 11: Amitabh Bachchan’s show to witness the second crorepati this season

The 11th season of the Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to see its second crorepati of the season this week as Babita Tade.

KBC Season 11: The famous game show featuring Amitabh Bachchan as the quizmaster is at its peak. The 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is making headlines. The popular game show is set to see second crorepati of the season this week. Babita Tade, a government school cook will be attempting the jackpot Rs 7 crore question this week on the show as well. The show got its Rs 1 crore winner in Bihar’s Sanoj Raj who is a UPSC aspirant. The game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been liked by people for a long time and is now broadcasting its 11th season.

Babita Tade, the contestant who will be facing the jackpot Rs 7 crore question this week is a mid-day meal cook in a government school and receives a payment of just Rs 1,500. Popularly known as khichdi specialist, Babita told about her work and said that she loves preparing khichdi for kids. Babita is lovingly referred to as ‘Kaku’ by the kids at school, which means aunty in the local language.

When questioned by Big B that what would she like to buy if she wins a suffice amount on the show, Babita answered that she would primarily like to get herself a personal phone. While sharing this, Babita stated that she is buying a personal phone because as of now her entire family is using one phone.

Bachchan who was surprised by the reply of Babita and said that many contestants who get a chance to sit on the hot seat have wishes of making a house, clearing their debts but all she wants is to buy a phone. After knowing her story, Amitabh Bachchan was so moved that he gifted her a mobile phone. The KBC 11 episode featuring Babita Tade is scheduled to be aired on Wednesday and Thursday at 9 pm on Sony TV this week.

Earlier, Sanoj Raj who became the first contestant to face the question of the jackpot Rs 7 crore level, decided to quit at Rs 1 crore. He answered the question, “The father of which Chief Justice Of India was once Chief Minister of an Indian state? (SIC)” to win Rs 1 crore.

It would be interesting to see Babita Tade face the jackpot Rs 7 crore question as it might change her fate and inspire many.