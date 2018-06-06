KBC registration 2018 for Jio users: How to play Jio KBC Play Along; win crores, hot seat chance

KBC registration 2018 for Jio users: Named the “JIO KBC Play Along”, the Jio SIM users have a great chance to get on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan and win prizes worth crores. For Jio KBC PlayAlong, download Jiochat app from Playstore.

KBC registration 2018 for Jio users: The countdown has begun for Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 10th season starting mid-August. For all the KBC fans who want to play along Superstar Amitabh Bachchan this season, there is a special chance. But, this is only for Jio users. Named the “JIO KBC Play Along”, the Jio SIM users have a great chance to get on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan and win prizes worth crores. For Jio KBC PlayAlong, download Jiochat app from Playstore and play KBC along with the show and win at home.

What is Jio KBC PlayAlong?

Jio KBC PIayAlong is a format when the application on Jio app will display questions and answer options in sync with KBC broadcast. When the question is asked during the episode, the question is live in the app. Based on the answer options shown on the TV, players should select the answer and lock it. Answers will be revealed on TV and App simultaneously. Correct answers enable a player to move ahead in the game and earn points.

How to play Jio KBC PlayAlong?

Step 1: Download Jiochat app from Playstore.

Step 2: Register on that Application

Step 3: You will need to submit Name, Date of Birth and Photo

Step 4: Answer the live questions that will be asked while Episodes.

Step 5: Play Jio Ghar Baitho Jeeto Jackpot at Home, 30 lakh simultaneous user play

Step 6: Players will be contacted with the accumulated scores.

Step 7: Start Playing Right now Jio Play Along KBC Contest on Jio Chat Application.

Meanwhile, the registration for the famous Indian Television Quiz “Kaun Banega Crorepati” will start from June 6 from 8.30 pm onwards. One can register himself/herself through open SMS, call, the KBC Mobile App, online and even IVR system. To register online go to : https://kbcliv.in/online-registration. Fill up the Google Form that is there on the website, with name, age, gender, and contact details, and you will get registered. The registered users will be notified by the authority through Email or SMS and the dates and Schedule for the forthcoming show will be mentioned.