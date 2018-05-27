KBC registration 2018 date, online form, Info for Jio users: How to play Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati (IE)

KBC 2018: The 10th Season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will start from mid of August 2018. The registration for the famous Indian Television Quiz show will start from 6th of June. One can register himself/herself through open SMS, call, the KBC Mobile App, online and even IVR system. The show was first aired 18 years ago, in the year 2000. The highest prize ever offered to a winner in the gameshow is ₹7 Crore. However, in the last season, the top winner got ₹1 Crore, and quit before the ₹7 Crore question.

bachchanIndians over 12 years of age, without any criminal records and no past history of heart, blood pressure or similar disorders, will be allowed to register for the game show.

This time the show will have 30 Episodes and actor Amitabh Bachchan will be the host.

How to Register:

– To register online go to : https://kbcliv.in/online-registration/

Fill up the Google Form that is there on the website, with name, age, gender, and contact details, and you will get registered.

The registered users will be notified by the authority through Email or SMS and the dates and Schedule for the forthcoming show will be mentioned.

– One can also register for 2018 KBC through the KBC app, starting from June 6.

In the second round, the user would be required to answer a question asked through TV.

The eligibility could be checked here: https://kbcliv.in/eligibility-check-for-kbc-hotseat-play-now/

Then the authority will send a confirmation to the shortlisted candidates, after which a person will have to appear for an audition.

In the audition, there will be a video test, which if passed one will be selected for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10. The audition usually happens in all the metro cities across India.

What’s there for Reliance Jio users?

The Reliance Jio users can play KBC Play Along Contest from home, along with the show by downloading the Jiochat app from Playstore.

For that one needs to get himself registered on the Jiochat Application with Name, Date of Birth and Photo.

When the episodes will be aired, live questions will be asked on TV by Amitabh Bachchan – the Jio users need to answer those questions.

One can also reply via SMS KBC<space>A/B/C/D to 57666.

A player will get 30 seconds for the first 5 questions each, 60 seconds for the next 5, and the last five questions are not timed.

By playing Jio Ghar Baitho Jeeto Jackpot one can win exclusive prizes, which will be awarded on the basis of the player’s total accumulate scores.

One can also win with every episode:

Datsun Car

Trip for two to America

Hero Maestro Edge Scooter.

Amazon Vouchers worth lacs

AJIO Vouchers

Jio Data Packs