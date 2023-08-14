KBC makes a comeback with Play Along with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 on Sony LIV

As the calendar turns towards August 14, the familiar chime of knowledge and opportunity will resonate once again as Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) makes its comeback with its 15th season on Sony LIV. A show that has traversed through time and generations, KBC holds a special place in the hearts of viewers across the nation. This forthcoming season vows to continue its legacy of providing an engaging blend of knowledge, entertainment, and life-changing prospects. And along with the show, a much-anticipated feature is also poised to reappear – KBC Play Along on Sony LIV.

The unassuming charm of KBC Play Along lies in its interactive quiz experience that allows viewers to participate actively while enjoying the show in real-time through the Sony LIV platform. Introduced back in 2018, this feature has steadily won the attention of many, creating an intriguing link between the viewers and the world of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

This understated innovation elevates viewers beyond the realm of mere spectators. By integrating the app with the show, KBC Play Along empowers users to test their own wits and decision-making skills in sync with the on-screen contestants. As questions are posed on TV, participants can respond to them in real-time through the app, blurring the lines between the show and its audience.

Beyond the realm of interaction, KBC Play Along introduces an element of engagement with real rewards. Viewers participating in the feature stand a chance to win enticing daily and weekly prizes. This subtle layer of motivation transforms the viewing experience into a quietly competitive endeavor where knowledge and participation could yield tangible benefits. Furthermore, an exclusive group of participants can elevate their experience by earning a spot on the “Hot Seat” during the Friday Specials, an opportunity that could be both thrilling and transformative.

As we count down the days to the premiere of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, the return of KBC Play Along is a nod to the show’s commitment to evolving with the times and its audience. This harmonious amalgamation of traditional television and digital interaction stands as a unique platform for viewers to not just watch but also actively engage in the world of challenges, dilemmas, and rewards.

So, as the countdown begins, embrace the opportunity to be part of this distinctive experience, available exclusively on Sony LIV. Prepare to let your knowledge shine, engage subtly, and perhaps find yourself on the unassuming yet iconic “Hot Seat.”