KBC 2020: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 starts today; Check timings, rules, prizes

KBC 2020 start date, KBC registration 2020, KBC question: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 will be premiering from September 28 i.e Monday.

KBC 2020 start date, KBC registration 2020, KBC question: Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 or KBC 12 is all set to kickstart tonight. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the host this time as well. The organizer has assured that shooting is being done with all safety precautions and measures during the coronavirus pandemic. The organizer has been a campaign “Setback Jawab Comeback Se Do”.

KBC 2020 Start Date:

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 will be premiering from September 28 i.e Monday.

KBC 2020 timing:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 will be aired at 9 pm. The show will be aired from Monday to Friday.

KBC 2020 channel, where to watch:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 will be aired on Sony TV. You can also watch the KBC Season 12 on SonyLiv App.

KBC question:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020 will have no live audience due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The contestants will have ‘video-a-friend’ option, ‘intelligent expert’, ’50-50′ option or even ‘flip the question’. Contestants will also be provided with an option of ‘my city, my state’. This is a new category under which the type of questions will be closer to their home, and the world, as per the Indian Express report.

While watching KBC 2020, viewers will get a chance to participate and win. They can do so through SonyLIV’s Play-Along feature. The winners of the contest will get a chance to participate in the main show of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. Every day, 10 people will have the chance to win Rs one lakh each. Prizes such as cars, television sets, mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, and gift cards are up for grabs on Play-Along.