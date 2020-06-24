KBC 2020 registration, question: Last chance! Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 registration is back; check date, timings

KBC 2020 registration: The announcement came after ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdown forced the entire audition process of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to be conducted virtually or through digital mode.

KBC 2020 registration, question: KBC 2020 registration is set to begin again! India’s one of most loved TV shows Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its season 12. The show, as we all know, is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. While the audition process has been going on, the makers have decided to reopen KBC 2020 registrations. A video featuring Amitabh Bachchan was tweeted by Sony LIV. In the video, Bachchan announced that this is the last chance for participants as the KBC 12 registration has been resumed once again. However, the opportunity is applicable to only Sony LIV app users.

The caption of the Sony LIV tweet reads that KBC 2020 registration will resume from June 25 which is Thursday at 9 pm sharply. This will go on till July 3, as per an IE report.

In the video, Big B was heard saying, “The door which can transform everything is usually always a big one. Be it the huge college gates or entry into a multinational firm. However, I have recently discovered a tiny outlet that can change lives- the SonyLIV app that can make dreams come true. And on the other side of this door is the last chance to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12. We are reopening the registration for SonyLIV users from June 25.”

The announcement came after ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdown forced the entire audition process of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to be conducted virtually or through digital mode. SonyLIV has revealed that there has been a massive growth in the number of participants in the audition. The initial audition process saw the participation of 3.1 crore with a jump of 42 per cent. Now the makers want to provide more chances following the ‘success’ of the audience process. Host Amitabh Bachchan will be asking KBC questions as usual for a week and everything will be done via the Sony LIV app. KBC 2020 registration will be another opportunity for those who missed the initial audition. Makers are expecting more deserving contestants for the next rounds, as per IE report.