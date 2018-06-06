KBC 2018: How to register online, win a chance to win crores in Kaun Banega Crorepati

KBC 2018: The registration for the famous Television Quiz show will start tonight from 8.30 pm onwards. To be the next one on the hot seat, one can register himself or herself through SMS, call, the KBC Mobile App, online and even IVR system.

KBC 2018: The time has come for millions of Kaun Banega Crorepati fans to play along with their favourite superstar Amitabh Bachchan and win crores in prize money! The registration for the famous Television Quiz show will start tonight from 8.30 pm onwards. To be the next one on the hot seat, one can register himself or herself through SMS, call, the KBC Mobile App, online and even IVR system. Only Indians over 12 years of age, without any criminal record and no past history of heart, blood pressure or similar disorders, will be allowed to register for the game show.

KBC 2018: This is how you can register for the show-

1. To register online go to : https://kbcliv.in/online-registration/

2. Fill up the Google Form that is there on the website, with name, age, gender, and contact details, and you will get registered.

3. The registered users will be notified by the authority through Email or SMS and the dates and Schedule for the forthcoming show will be mentioned.

4. One can also register for 2018 KBC through the KBC app, starting from June 6.

*In the second round, the user would be required to answer a question asked through TV. The eligibility could be checked here: https://kbcliv.in/eligibility-check-for-kbc-hotseat-play-now/. Then the authority will send a confirmation to the shortlisted candidates, after which a person will have to appear for an audition.

KBC 2018: KBC registration 2018 for Jio users –

Step 1: Download Jiochat app from Playstore.

Step 2: Register on that Application

Step 3: You will need to submit Name, Date of Birth and Photo

Step 4: Answer the live questions that will be asked while Episodes.

Step 5: Play Jio Ghar Baitho Jeeto Jackpot at Home, 30 lakh simultaneous user play

Step 6: Players will be contacted with the accumulated scores.

Step 7: Start Playing Right now Jio Play Along KBC Contest on Jio Chat Application.

By playing Jio Ghar Baitho Jeeto Jackpot one can win exclusive prizes, which will be awarded on the basis of the player’s total accumulate scores. One can also win with every episode: Datsun Car, Trip for two to America, Hero Maestro Edge Scooter, Amazon Vouchers worth lacs, AJIO Vouchers and Jio Data Packs.