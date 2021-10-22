KBC 13: Sahil Ahirwar becomes 2nd crorepati, gets tweet from ‘crush’ Taapsee Pannu as surprise

Pannu in her tweet congratulated Sahil and also said that she would love to have Chole Bhature with him someday.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has got the second crorepati of the season in 19-year old Sahil Ahirwar. Sahil from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district is one of the youngest contestants on the show to have become a crorepati. Earlier, this season Himani Bundela became the first contestant of the season to become a crorepati. Ahirwar who has been preparing to crack UPSC Civil Services Exam to become an IAS officer told the Indian Express that he had not expected to become a crorepati but did have good hopes and knew he would do well on the show.

Ahirwar told the Indian Express that he has always been inclined towards social science and had been studying hard to crack competitive examinations and that is what helped him to win on the KBC. Unlike most contestants who have their prized list ready even before the beginning of the show, Ahirwar is yet to decide how he will spend the huge sum of money he garnered on the show. However, there is one plan he has always been sure about and that is his plan to buy a house and give his family members a better life. Sharing the palpable excitement and nervousness of a contestant willing to sit on the hotseat, Ahirwar disclosed that he along with his family members had been worried as he kept waiting for his turn for two days before he succeeded in sitting on the hot seat with host Amitabh Bachchan.

Like millions of his fans around the world, Ahirwar was also awestruck by the fact of sitting with veteran actor and superstar Bachchan on the show. Ahirwar said that Bachchan was so cool on the set that one could open their heart to him. While unlike other fortunate winners on the show who have to satiate their desire with earned cash prize and meeting their idol Bachchan, there was an additional surprise for Ahirwar. During the show he told Bachchan that his favourite actress was Taapsee Pannu and wanted to know what she had in her diet from Bachchan prompting the audience to a huge laughter. Ahirwar had not imagined that post his victory on the show he would get a tweet from his favourite actress congratulating him on his success. Pannu in her tweet congratulated Sahil and also said that she would love to have Chole Bhature with him someday.

Quipping at the mention of Pannu’s tweet Ahirwar said that her tweet made him feel as he has become a crorepati the second time. He further said that he will get a print out of her tweet and get it framed on his wall.