KBC 11: Shocking! Audience fails to give correct answer, disappoints Lucknow contestant Sarabjeet Singh

Sarabjeet hoped that like everyone else he will also get the audience’s help but unluckily he was wrong.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has seen some big winners in the show. The game show hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan saw the crowning of its 4th crorepati in Ajeet Kumar on Tuesday. Still, it’s tough to predict the journey any contestant will go through on the show. KBC’s latest contestant, Sarabjeet Singh Makkar, a Lucknow politician had to leave the show with only Rs 10,000 as the audience of the show failed to give the correct answer.

It’s surprising to see the audience give the wrong answer. The unfortunate incident made the contestant lose his bid to win Rs 1,60,000 and had to leave the show with just Rs 10,000 instead. The incident shows error in properly understanding the question. The question was—Which of these chief ministers is not an alumnus of the Doon School, Dehradun? Options for the Rs 1,60,000 question were A) Kamal Nath, B) Naveen Patnaik, C) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and D) Amarinder Singh. Sarabjeet first used his 50:50 lifeline which shocked Amitabh Bachchan. He said that people generally use audience poll first. This lifeline deleted option A and B.

Now, Sarabjeet was left with option C and D. He was again unable to guess the correct and took the audience’s help using his second lifeline. The correct answer was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, option C. The audience chose Amarinder Singh which was the wrong answer. Disheartened, Sarabjeet had to leave the show. KBC’s host Amitabh Bachchan too expressed his disappointment.

The recent crorepati Ajeet Kumar had told IE.com, that it is tough not to lose nerves while sitting across Amitabh Bacchan. He deliberately avoided looking directly at him in order to focus on the game. He was given the title of the best player of the season.