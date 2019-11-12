KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan’s game show gets 4th crorepati; 7 crore jackpot question makes Ajeet Kumar quit 

KBC 11: Ajeet Kumar, resident of Hajipur became the latest contestant of KBC 11 to become a crorepati.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11: The game show on Sony TV hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has got its fourth crorepati. After winning the one crore question, Ajeet Kumar from Bihar’s Hajipur moved on to the jackpot question of seven crore question. Amitabh Bachchan asked him a question related to cricket. The question was – Who is the first cricketer to score two T20 international fifties on the same day in two different matches? Options for Rs 7 crore jackpot question were A) Nawroz Mangal, B) Mohammad Hafeez, C) Mohammad Shahzad and Shakib Al Hasan. The correct answer was Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad, option C. He made his two T20I 50s against Oman and Ireland on the same day in Dubai. Ajeet Kumar could not guess it and decided to quit. Earlier, he got the answer to the one crore question right. The question was about Britain’s first satellite launched by a British rocket. The correct answer was Prospero.

Speaking to IE.com Ajeet said he had an amazing experience on the show. Getting through the audition gave him a confidence boost but never did he imagine winning Rs 1 crore prize money. He called his winning moment, ‘special’. He also said that doing the show was an experience of a lifetime.

The ex-railways employee also said how many of his fellow contestants lost their nerves while playing the game opposite the show’s host, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He explained that it is difficult to concentrate and remain calm because of his presence. He deliberately avoided looking at him while playing the game and he feels it must have shown on the TV screen.

About spending his prize money, Ajeet is very clear on how he wishes to do it. A better lifestyle for his family thanks to the huge sum is on the cards. He will also distribute the money to those in need of financial aid. Lastly, he wants to give the money to build rehabilitation centres for convicts, if possible.

The 40-year-old also talked about the reaction he got from his family on his win. There is a feeling of overjoy. The training institute he is associated with also planned screening of his episode. He is happy to see the joy he’s spread through his win.

He also wanted to be the first person of this season to win the ultimate prize of Rs 7 crore. The question was tough and he said that taking the risk was not worth it.

A resident of Bihar, the contestant was preparing for a job as a jail superintendent. Talking about why he went back to his studies after his job stint in the railways, Ajeet explained that it has always been his desire to work for society’s betterment. Attempting exams is exciting for him and he loves challenges. He is now more confident about passing his entrance exams with flying colors.