Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13: Check four changes that will be introduced in KBC13’s format

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is going to begin next week. To be hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, this season’s theme will be “Jawaan Aap Hi Ho” and will celebrate every contestant and their right to “gyaan, dhyaan and samman”. Bachchan who has been associated with the KBC for the past 21 years said that he was very excited to welcome the studio audience back to the show, the Indian Express reported.

Recalling the last season of the series when the studio audience was not permitted due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Bachchan said that he not only missed the audience members but also missed their infectious energy. The absence of the studio audience had also led the makers of the show to change the contestants ‘lifelines’ and remove the Audience poll as a lifeline. Audience poll constituted one of the major lifelines for the contestants that helped them gauge the mood of the audience about the probable answer to the question asked in the show.

Siddhartha Basu who is a Consultant on the show told the Indian Express that it’s indeed heartening to know that the show still remains the family favourite and resonates with the viewers across age groups and social stratas. He further said that every year contestants from all parts of the country from varied occupations and different levels of education come to the show with different dreams and aspirations.

Several changes have been introduced in the game format for this season including the return of the Audience poll lifeline and introduction of the Fastest Finger First- Triple Test.

1. Instead of the ‘Fastest Finger First’ test, the makers of the show are going to introduce the ‘Fastest Finger First- Triple Test’. Instead of chronologically aligning the options in the minimum amount of time, contestants will now need to answer three multiple choice questions in the shortest amount of time. The contestants who are able to answer all the questions correctly in the least amount of time will be invited to the hot seat.

2. With the return of the studio audience, the Audience Poll lifeline will be reinstated. The other three lifelines will continue to be Ask The Expert, 50:50 and Flip The Question.

3. In place of the Karamveer episode which celebrated the real-life heroes, season 13 will have celebrity guests from all walks of life on every Friday event Shaandaar Shukravaar. The celebrity guests who will play for a social cause might include film celebrities, sportspersons, among others.

4. The game timer which keeps track of the limited time every contestant is given to answer questions on the show will now be called ‘Dhuk Dhuki Ji’. The name signifies the fast-paced heart beat of contestants who are on the verge of exhausting their time limit in answering their questions.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be telecast from Monday to Saturday at 9 PM on SonyTV starting from August 23.