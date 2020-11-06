Kaun Banega Crorepati: Season 12’s first Crorepati leaves Amitabh Bachchan amazed

n the last year's season, a total of four intelligent contestants had grabbed the jackpot of Rs 1 crore but this season few contestants have been able to grab a substantial amount in the show

The reality Television show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is going to get its first crorepati for this season. In a promo shared by the Sony television on Thursday, Delhi resident Nazia Nasim is seen bagging the prize becoming the first contestant to do so in this season. The episode which is scheduled to be aired at 9 PM on November 11 will show the Delhi resident win the hefty amount of Rs 1 crore. Nazia, who works as a communication manager with Royal Enfield, has become the first contestant of the 12th season of the Kaun Banega Crorepati to touch the amount of Rs 1 crore by answering a total of 15 questions correctly consecutively.

In a small promo shared by the Sony Television, Bachchan is seen asking the 15th question for the coveted prize of Rs 1 crore and Nasim going on to win the amount by answering it correctly. Bachchan is also seen acknowledging the incredible game played by the Delhi resident throughout as he remarks that all the questions asked in the quiz were on the tougher side but Nasim sailed through all of them and went on to become a “crorepati”.

In the same promo, Bachchan is also seen asking the 16th and final question for the amount of Rs 7 crore but it has not been revealed in the video whether Nasim would answer that too correctly or not. Nasim, however, is seen remarking that she has taken many risks in her life and is ready to take another one but it is not clear from the promo whether she would answer the question or remain content with the amount of Rs 1 crore. This season’s KBC started on September 28 and Nasim is the first contestant to have reached the magic number of Rs 1 crore. In the last year’s season, a total of four intelligent contestants had grabbed the jackpot of Rs 1 crore but this season few contestants have been able to grab a substantial amount in the show