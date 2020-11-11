  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12: Can you answer KBC’s Rs 7 crore jackpot question?

By: |
Updated: Nov 11, 2020 10:29 PM

Answering the question in a very studied manner, Nasim took a chance and answered the question.

KBC, KBC 2020, KBC 7 crore questionNazim Nasim is the first winner of Rs 1 crore prize money.

KBC 2020: Nazia Nasim on Wednesday created history as she became the first ‘crorepati’ of the 12th season Kaun Banega Crorepati. Answering the question in a very studied manner, Nasim took a chance and answered the question. The Rs 1 crore question was about a film actress, who have won the award for National Award.

This was the Rs 7 crore question:
Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose make the first proclmation of a Azad Hind governmnet?

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 Can you answer KBC’s Rs 7 crore jackpot question?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NCB searches Rampal’s home; Nadiadwala appears for questioning
2Marathi film Karkhanisanchi Waari only Indian entry at Tokyo International Film Festival
3KBC season 12: Meet Nazia Nasim, Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020’s first crorepati! To play 7 crore jackpot