Kaun Banega Crorepati returns with its 13th season; Big B gets nostalgic; Here’s when it will air

Amitabh Bachchan in KBC

One of the highest TRP grossing reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return to SonyTV with its 13th season on August 23. The channel has already aired its promo after hosting questions inviting participants for several weeks now. KBC as the show is more popularly known as will be aired five times a week between Monday and Friday at 9 pm.

KBC completed 21 years of its journey after it was aired first in 2000 on Star Plus and became a stellar hit. Sharing how he got Amitabh Bachchan on board, producer Siddhartha Basu said it took him some time to make up his mind as no megastar has ever hosted a game show on TV before and they wanted to make the best impression possible but getting him to host the show.

Basu also shared how Big B decided to see the recording of the original show in London before giving his nod and he wanted to replicate the same discipline with on rider.

KBC’s promotional campaign had three short films as a part of it. The films were titled, Samaan. Director Nitesh Tiwari of Chhichhore and Dangal fame directed the films. The film, Niwari, explained was created using emotions that were related that motivate the viewers to think that if they believe they can di it, they definitely can.

Thank you for the overwhelming response on Part 1 and 2. We now present to you the finale of the three part series #KBCFilmSammaanPart3! Don't forget to tune in to #KBC13 starting 23rd Aug , 9 pm only on Sony #JawaabAapHiHo. pic.twitter.com/Sdmu8sBGza — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 10, 2021

Recent Big B posted a photo of his look from the show and got nostalgic about the time he first sat on the popular chair. Looking suave in a black suit he paid gratitude to all that came his way through the show. Son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda showered love on the post as well.

Due to the thee pandemic, new elements were added last year to the show. As the set no longer had the audience cheering for the contestants, he “Audience Poll” lifeline was replaced by Video-A-Friend. Proper caution and social distancing were maintained throughout the season. Others that remained were Flip a Question, 50:50 and Ask the Expert. Also, the number of fastest finger first contestants was reduced to eight.