Kaun Banega Crorepati: KBC Registrations for Amitabh Bachchan’s game show to begin from May 1!

KBC Registrations: Registrations for the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by mega star Amitabh Bachchan, will begin from tonight, May 1. If you want to enter and participate in the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, then you'll first have to register for it. Here's how you can register for Kaun Banega Crorepati. There are two easy ways to do it, one is to do it online and another via offline. Offline registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati: To register for Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC offline, you can apply via calling the given phone number's IVR service. You can also use the notification for registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Also, there is a facility to register for Kaun Banega Crorepati via SMS. More details regarding the same will be given during the prime time on Sony network channels. Online registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati: Open the link kbc-sonyliv.in. You'll see a link to do online registration form for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Click on the link and registration form will open. Fill the form and as you complete it, there will be a pop-up indicating your registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati has completed. Sony TV has shared the show's first teaser on its instagram account. BIG B Amitabh Bachchan is seen telling the viewers that the registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati will start from 1 May at 9 PM. View this post on Instagram Put on your thinking caps and get ready, as @amitabhbachchan 's questions and registrations for #KBC start from 1st May 9:00PM. #WeLIVtoEntertain A post shared by SonyLIV (@sonylivindia) on Apr 24, 2019 at 4:05am PDT According to media reports, the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will start airing from August this year. It will replace another show of Sony TV, probably 'Ladies Special' as per reports. Kaun Banega Crorepati will air at 9 PM. Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek have shot promo videos for KBC's eleventh season.