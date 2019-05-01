Kaun Banega Crorepati: KBC Registrations for Amitabh Bachchan’s game show to begin from May 1!

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 7:20:18 PM

KBC Registrations: If you want to enter and participate in the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, then you'll first have to register for it.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, KBC Registrations, Amitabh Bachchan, How to register for KBC, How to register for Registrations, Kaun Banega Crorepati phone numberThe latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will start airing from August this year.

KBC Registrations: Registrations for the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by mega star Amitabh Bachchan, will begin from tonight, May 1. If you want to enter and participate in the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, then you’ll first have to register for it. Here’s how you can register for Kaun Banega Crorepati. There are two easy ways to do it, one is to do it online and another via offline.

Offline registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati:

To register for Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC offline, you can apply via calling the given phone number’s IVR service. You can also use the notification for registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Also, there is a facility to register for Kaun Banega Crorepati via SMS. More details regarding the same will be given during the prime time on Sony network channels.

Online registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati:

Open the link kbc-sonyliv.in. You’ll see a link to do online registration form for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Click on the link and registration form will open. Fill the form and as you complete it, there will be a pop-up indicating your registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati has completed.

Sony TV has shared the show’s first teaser on its instagram account. BIG B Amitabh Bachchan is seen telling the viewers that the registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati will start from 1 May at 9 PM.

According to media reports, the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will start airing from August this year. It will replace another show of Sony TV, probably ‘Ladies Special’ as per reports. Kaun Banega Crorepati will air at 9 PM. Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek have shot promo videos for KBC’s eleventh season.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kaun Banega Crorepati: KBC Registrations for Amitabh Bachchan’s game show to begin from May 1!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition