Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil: Radikaa Sarathkumar scripts history as 1st woman host of KBC

KBC Tamil is also set to be hosted by one who is considered to have an iconic presence in Tamil cinema, yes – Radikaa Sarathkumar.

It’s raining praises for Radikaa Sarathkumar! Renowned Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar is all set to host the first-of-its-kind all-woman edition of a Tamil version of the TV game show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ The most striking aspect about the Tamil TV show version is that the series is an all-woman edition titled ‘Kodeeswari’. It is also set to be hosted by one who is considered to have an iconic presence in Tamil cinema, yes – Radikaa Sarathkumar. In a first-ever, the show will also see only women participants occupying the Hot Seat.

Also Read | Travel like a star! These Malayalam actors open up dream destinations on Instagram

Longtime Kaun Banega Crorepati host, Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Radikaa Sarathkumar on becoming the first woman to host the all-woman edition amongst many editions of the programme across the globe.

“You will be the first woman host of KBC not only in our country but also in the show’s entire history nationally as well as internationally,” Big B pointed out. He called this an ‘inspiring’ and ‘motivating’ development and extended his best wishes saying, “May you always excel as you already have in your career as well.”

Big B warmly conveyed appreciation for his former co-star, sharing that he had had the privilege of acting in few films with her and that there is more reason to congratulate Radikaa Sarathkumar now.

Amitji @SrBachchan I am in seventh heaven with your wishes. You are my inspiration ???????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/L8j2sLH1ha — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 9, 2019

Thank you ma, I am so thrilled.❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Qjy7qUlli9 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 9, 2019

Sounding like every movie-loving fan in India, Radikaa Sarathkumar stated, “I am in the seventh heaven and one of his (Amitabh Bachchan’s) biggest fan ever. I have stood in long queues to buy tickets for his films.”

Radikaa Sarathkumar referred to Amitabh Bachchan as her ‘inspiration at all times’, highlighting that it is wonderful to be appreciated by Big B. She also shared how deeply touched she was when she received a personal note of congratulations from Big B.

Radikaa’s spouse Sarathkumar and other notable personalities from the southern film industry including Simran, Nadia, Meena and Gautam Menon congratulated her new role as the TV host of ‘Kodeeshwari.’

The KBC programme already has several regional versions across India in diverse languages including Bhojpuri, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Telugu. In Malayalam, for instance, the programme was titled ‘Njaan Kodeeshwaran’. For Tamil fans who are waiting for this much-anticipated TV series, wait for December and the show is set to dazzle with an all-woman edition!