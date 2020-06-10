Kaun Banega Crorepati: Participation in KBC Online Auditions through SonyLIV app sees record jumps; check details

It claimed that the twelfth season of KBC has broken records by providing easy access to the game show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), India’s one of the most famous quiz shows that gives people a chance to participate and win huge amounts of money, saw a spike of 42 per cent in participation via SonyLIV application. According to SonyLIV, the application is the most preferred means for participation in the game. It said, this year alone, there were more than 3.1 crore entries for initial auditions. Until now, the auditions have been taking place in 10 locations across 8 cities, however this time they were conducted digitally via SonyLIV app. The auditions also saw an increase of participation (4 times) when compared to those who auditioned last year, the company said in a statement.

The company said that the evolution of digital media has helped bring the audience one step closer to the game they have wanted to be a part of. It claimed that the twelfth season of KBC has broken records by providing easy access to the game show. Earlier, people used to travel from one city to another for these auditions. Further, it said that digital space has provided a better verification process and gave users the access to check the selection procedure as well. “This safeguards their interests against fraudulent activities,” the company said.

Amogh Dusad, Programming and New Initiatives, Digital Business said that for the online selection process, the number of participants has increased three-fold making it an all-high number as of now. “A 3X increase in the participants signifies the yardstick of our user engagement on the SonyLIV app. The process has also enabled us to reach out to a wider cross-section of audiences along with innovating with the 2nd screen initiative.”

It is to note that the online auditions consist of a General Knowledge test followed by videos uploaded by the participants. Also, calls for visually challenged auditionees have been arranged.