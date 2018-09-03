Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC 10: When and where to watch KBC 2018 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV, SET India, Sony, Jio TV

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10, KBC 2018 Live Online Streaming: From Jio TV to Sony LIVE, check full list

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10, KBC 2018 Live Online Streaming: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 is set to begin tonight. The much-awaited KBC 2018 will be hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Kaun Banega Crorepati popularly known as KBC is played in Question and Answer format. The programme will be aired from Monday to Friday. KBC was first aired on Star Plus on July 3, 2000 and was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In between Shahrukh Khan had hosted the programme in 2007. This year the show is entering its 10th season. The registration for the programme had started on June 6.

KBC on Television:

KBC 2018 will be aired on SET India or Sony TV at 9 am during weekdays- Monday to Friday. The show, which was originally aired on Star Plus, had shifted to Sony TV in 2010. You can watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 on Set TV/Sony TV/ Sony Entertainment Television on different platforms of cable tv. In Airtel, the channel number is 111 (SD), 112 (HD). In Reliance Digital TV, the channel number is 207. In Dish TV, Sony TV’s Channel number is 105 (SD) and Channel 104 (HD). If you have Tata Sky, you tune in to Channel 130 (SD), channel 128 (HD) and channel 129 (HD +1).

KBC Live on App:

If you are travelling or don’t have access to the television set, you can use your smartphone to watch KBC 10. You just need to download Sony Liv app and you can watch it. If you are Reliance Jio user, then you can watch KBC 2018 on Jio TV for free.

KBC Live Streaming on YouTube:

Apart from Television and Apps, you can get a glimpse of KBC 2018 at YouTube. You need to go to the YouTube channels of SET India and Sony LIV.

KBC 2018 can be played by contestants aged above 12 years. The participants should not be a history sheeter or have criminal records. The contestants should not have past history of blood pressure and heart-related ailments. KBC 10 will have 30 episodes.