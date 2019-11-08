Kaun Banega Crorepati controversy: Row over Shivaji Maharaj’s reference in KBC question

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Friday demanded an apology from the entertainment giant for "disrespectful" reference to Shivaji Maharaj.
A question on quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) on Sony TV, which had a reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has triggered a controversy and invited the charge that it showed “disrespect” to the 17th century Maratha warrior.
Also Read | KBC 11: Kaun Banega Crorepati to celebrate five decades of Amitabh Bachchan in Bollywood
Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Friday demanded an apology from the entertainment giant for “disrespectful” reference to Shivaji Maharaj. Rane said @sonykbc10 has insulted (Shivaji Maharaj)by referring him in first person singular form. It should tender apology at the earliest. Issuing a warning, he said, If they delay it(apology) further, the show will not have any lifeline to continue further.
The controversy erupted when a question was asked in the show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, about the contemporaries of Aurangazeb, a Mughal emperor who ruled major parts of India in the 17th century. Among the four options, Chhatrapati Shivaji was mentioned as “Shivaji”, while other options were Maharana
Pratap, Rana Sanga and Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Irked with such a reference, several people took to social media to criticise Sony and seek an apology.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.