Kaun Banega Crorepati 2018: Shocking! Indian Railways employee asked full form of PNR, uses lifeline

Kaun Banega Crorepati or KBC has been entertaining the Indian audiences for many years now. The show has provided a platform for many Indians to win an amount that could help fulfil their dreams. But, at the same time, it has delivered some hilarious and shocking moments. In a similar incident like this, an Indian Railways employee was left confused when asked the full form of PNR. During the second episode of the ongoing season of the popular quiz TV show, Somesh Choudhary from Bhagalpur in Bihar was on the hot seat on Tuesday.

Choudhary is employed as a ticket examiner with the Indian Railways. However, what came as a shocker was the fact that despite being an Indian Railways employee, he did not know the full form of PNR (Passenger Name Record) and had to exhaust the Audience Poll lifeline for this question.

However, this didn’t stop Chaudhary from winning big on the show. He has given right answers to 13 out of 16 questions so far and has won Rs 25 lakh. The prize money came at a cost as Chaudhary exhausted three out of his four lifelines and now, has only one lifeline left for the last three questions.

The man from Bihar turned out to be an interesting character. His love for banana forced Amitabh Bachchan to arrange a basket full of bananas for him to relish during the show. Chaudhary also narrated a story talking about his love for the fruit. Talking about his job, Chaudhary said that it was interesting as well as challenging.

He revealed while most railway passengers give him a lot of respect, there are days when they even tussle with him.

When a question on the Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend popped up, Somesh used the opportunity to talk about his unrequited love. He said that his crush is now someone’s “full wife.”