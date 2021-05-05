Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registrations to open on this date; Amitabh Bachchan to return as KBC-13 host

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan would be back soon with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Soon, Kaun Banega Crorepati to return to your TV screens! With the nation struggling with the COVID-19 crisis, television viewers have found a reason to cheer up. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan would be back soon with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. On Wednesday, Sony TV announced that for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, the registration is set to begin from May 10, an IE report said. Calling people for the KBC registration, the actor in a 20-second promo video talks about how a person can complete the distance between dream and reality by trying. Bachchan also said that he and the hot seat are waiting for people and that now, they should also gear up for the popular quiz game show.

Though the promo video has been created using last year’s footage, the actor recorded the voice-over from his home. According to sources quoted in the report, due to the stopping of shoots in the city of Mumbai, the KBC am could not create a new promo. Also, all questions that are to be aired on the channel would be recorded by the host.

Similar to last year’s KBC season, the makers will stick to digital audition this season too. The entire process will comprise of four parts – registration for the show, screening, audition on online mode and personal interview. Starting May 10, Big B would every day ask a question on Sony TV at 9:00 PM for about two weeks. To register for the quiz show, one needs to correctly answer the question either through the SonyLIV app or text messages.

Those who correctly answer the registration question will be shortlisted through a computerized process, and for the next round, they will be reached by telephone. Post this, the audition will take place via online mode with the help of a test for general knowledge and video submission exclusively through the SonyLIV mobile app. Finally, the selected participants will be invited for a personalized video call, choosing the contestants. Last year, SonyLIV had said that it saw more than 3.1 crore initial audition entries, and witnessed a jump of 42% in participation compared to the previous time. Kaun Banega Crorepati, an adaptation of “Who Wants to be Millionaire”, was launched in the year 2000.