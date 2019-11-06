Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Jaipur’s Pankaj fails to answer Rs 50 lakh question, quits Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Jaipur’s Pankaj said that he has no clue about the correct answer, he was making some guesses but was not sure.

KBC 11: Jaipur-based Pankaj Maheshwari was on the hot-seat in Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’s Tuesday episode. Pankaj was playing well till the 13th question for Rs 25 lakh. But he lost his remaining two life-lines in search of the correct answer. When the 14th question worth Rs 50 lakh arrived, he had no life-line left and decided to quit the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game-show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

The Rs 50 Lakh question that made Rajasthan’s Pankaj quit the KBC 11 game show was: “For whom did Allama Iqbal write these lines, “Hind Ko Ek Mard-e-Kamil Ne Jagaya Khwab Se”?’

Options were A) Guru Nanak, B) Nizamuddin Auliya, C) Ranjit Singh and D) Mirza Ghalib.

Jaipur’s Pankaj said that he has no clue about the correct answer, he was making some guesses but was not sure so he decided to quit the show. After quitting, Amitabh Bachchan asked him to guess an answer for the audience and he picked option C which was Ranjit Singh. Luckily for him, his decision to quit the show turned out to be right as this was not the correct answer. The correct answer for KBC 11’s episode featuring Pankaj Maheshwari was option A, Guru Nanak dev ji. With this, Pankaj was saved from falling down to the level of Rs 320,000 and he took home Rs 25 lakh.

After Pankaj’s exit, Sapna Badaya from Madhya Pradesh won the fastest finger first question and occupied the hot seat. But her stay was cut-short as she lost all her lifelines by the time she won Rs 1,60,000 and decided to quit the show as she was not sure about the answer to the tenth question worth Rs 3,20,000.

The question that made MP’s Sapna quit the show was from History subject: “At which place is this Mahal situated, which served as a ‘janankhana’ of Ghiyas-ud-din-Khilji?” Four given pptions were, A) Mandu, B) Agra, C) Gwalior and D) Chittorgarh. Sapna was not sure about the right answer and quit the show winning Rs 1,60,000. But her guess after quitting the show for option A) Mandu turned out to be the correct answer.

On Wednesday’s episode of KBC 11 Shaheda Chandran from Gujarat will be seen on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.