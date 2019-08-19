Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Big B’s game-show all set to premiere on Monday with minute changes, Here’s all that you need to know

KBC 11: The much-liked ‘play along’ option for television viewing audience has been continued by the makers.

Kaun Banega Crorepati: The superhit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati featuring Amitabh Bachchan is all set for the grand premiere of its 11th season on Monday. The Kaun Banega Crorepati or KBC is among the most liked TV shows in India and is based on the concept of quiz shows. The show first started 19 years ago and is still very famous among the audience. Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting the 11th season of the KBC. The new season will cherish the grit and determination of the common man.

KBC 11 will be a 65 episode season and will go on for 13 weeks. The new concept of KBC 11 is quite interesting as the four days of a week will be for the registered contestant and Fridays will be dedicated to Karamveer episodes. In the Friday episode, real-life heroes will be on the hot seat in front of Big B and will play the game for a good cause.

The channel has given assurity that an authentic and stringent process has been followed for the selection of the registered contestants. The methods adopted included multiple levels of testing to pick the best out of the lot. The question in the KBC 11 will also be tougher and the show will be more of a time-bound and fast-paced game-show. This will allow more questions being asked which is quite similar to the last season.

READ: Vidya Balan-starrer space movie Mission Mangal set to breach Rs 100 crore mark

The much-liked ‘play along’ option for television viewing audience has been continued by the makers. This can be done by downloading the SonyLIV app and using it to answer the same questions as the contestants in a given time frame. The viewers who opted for the play-along option will stand a chance to be among the lucky winners. The lucky winners at the end of every episode will get a variety of prizes, from cash to gift vouchers. Also, depending on the leader-board, few among the lucky winners would be chosen to feature on the show in the finale week. The makers informed that one lucky winner will also get a chance to win a brand new car.

The show has been decorated with some new technological features and one among them is the ‘buggy camera’. It is a multifunctional camera and can move across the entire set capturing the dramatic shots of the host Amitabh Bachchan, contestants and the live audience.

There has been a notable change in the lifeline-system of the show and the phone a friend or video a friend lifeline has been eliminated. The makers have introduced the ‘Flip’ lifeline option back. The contestant will now have to choose 10 subjects from the available option according to their field of interest prior to the commencement of the game. If during the game the contestant wants to use the flip lifeline, the flipped question will be from among the priorly chosen field.

The other lifeline options of the show like the ask the expert, audience poll and 50:50 have been retained. The show will be aired from Monday to Friday at 9 pm starting on Tuesday, August 20.