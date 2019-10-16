Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 11 gets third crorepati, Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha wins big

Gautam Kumar Jha, who hails from Bihar, won the big prize money.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan game show KBC season 11 has become an instant hit again. In Wednesday’s episode, this season of KBC got its third crorepati. Gautam Kumar Jha, who hails from Bihar, won the big prize money. Gautam Kumar Jha also faced the jackpot 7 crore and in the process became the third contestant to reach that stage but could not answer.

Gautam Kumar Jha played the one crore question without lifeline. One crore question was – aboard which made-in-India ship did Francis Scott Key write the poem “Defence of Fort M’Henry” that became the US national anthem? Options were HMS Cornwallis, HMS Lindsay, HMS Clive and HMS Minden.

He was not sure but said he thinks it is HMS Minden which was the correct answer. He said that he is an engineer but has extreme interest in ancient history of India. He also read world history which helped him in answering this. The answer gave him Rs one crore and opened the jackpot question for seven crore. Sixteenth question for Rs seven crore was – what was the name of all three football clubs established with the help of Mahatma Gandhi in Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg. Options were truth seekers, non-violents, passive resisters and non-corporaters. The answer was passive resisters but Gautam decided to quit since he was not aware of it.

Earlier Kaun Banega Crorepati’s official social media handles shared a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode and showed the journey of the man from Bihar. It is a big gamble to play the jackpot question because the contestant can not use any lifeline and is totally on his own to answer that. The contestant who reach there generally do not take that risk as the fall from 1 crore to three lakhs twenty thousand would be a huge disappointment. They play it safe and choose to take home the astounding amount of Rs 1 crore.

The teaser of the KBC season 11 shared on the social media had the caption, “All it’ll take is just one right answer for Gautam to be this season’s first contestant to win the Jackpot amount of 7 Crore. Catch the gripping moment on #KBC11 this Tuesday & Wednesday at 9 PM. @amitabhbachchan”

Earlier, the two other contestants, Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade, won Rs 1 crore on the KBC game show and faced Rs 7 crore jackpot question but opted to quit and not take the risk.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 can be seen every Monday-Friday on Sony TV at 9 pm.