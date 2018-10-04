Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Binita Jain reveals the secret behind her Rs 1-crore win

Binita Jain had won Rs 1 crore on KBC 10. (Source: IE)

Binita Jain became the first person to win Rs 1 crore in the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The tuition teacher from Assam even impressed Amitabh Bachchan with her knowledge and inspired millions of Indians who watched her episode. Binita has now revealed the secret behind her win. In an interview with The Indian Express, she said that it was her hunger for knowledge that helped her win big on the show. “I think it’s the hunger for knowledge. With time, the more you get it, the more you want. I enjoy the process of knowing everything,” Binta was quoted as saying.

On the show, Binita had talked about her struggles and had shared her story. A single mom, Binita had said that her husband was abducted 15 years back and never returned home. She had said the incident had made her stronger. Binita said that she gathered courage for her kids and started a new life.

“I was distraught by whatever happened. But I gathered my courage for my children. Seeing their faces gave me confidence every day. I came out of the troubled times and started a new life. It started with few students and then as more started coming in, I knew this was my calling. That has been truly my Kab Tak Rokoge moment,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

Talking about her win, Binita said that it feels unimaginable. She said she never expected to win one crore but now that she has, she feels on top of the world. “All these phone calls and interviews are also a new thing for me. I have always lived a low-profile life and never been accustomed to so much limelight and publicity,” the lady added.

Just like many other contestants on the show, Binita got nervous when she saw Amitabh Bachchan. Binita revealed that she was left starstruck and during the Fastest Finger First Round, her fingers refused to even move. She added that women need to understand their real potential and need to discover their true talent.

Binita said she will use the prize money to build a clinic for her son who is doing his masters in dentistry.