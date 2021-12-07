Katrina-Vicky wedding: Film industry friends reach Rajasthan for 3 day celebration

The hotel authorities and security agency have also been instructed to coordinate with the local police so that there is no security related issues.

The three-day wedding festivities of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be starting on Tuesday with a Mehendi ceremony and to celebrate the occasion, family members as well as close friends of the couple from the film industry have reached Rajasthan.

Both Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families. Soon after their arrival in Jaipur, the two families drove straight to the wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars.

Close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of “Dhoom 3” and “Thugs of Hindostan” fame, “Bunty Aur Babli 2” actor Sharvai Wagh, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday morning.

“The wedding preparations have been in full swing. It’s going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple’s special day!,” a source close to the development said.

Kaif’s family members including her mother, sisters and brothers have flown down from London.

“It’s going to be private, intimate affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand and they (couple) have spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one.

“Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi, mama, mami are all looking forward to officially welcome Katrina into the family,” the source added.

Six Senses Fort Barwara, the luxurious property, a fort converted into hotel, is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel. According to the source, mehendi ceremony is most likely to be held on Tuesday.

“Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the Mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family,” the source said.Noted playback singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, were also spotted arriving at Jaipur earlier today.

There are reports that Mann will be performing at the wedding. When asked what would he like to say to Katrina and Vicky, Maan told reporters outside Jaipur airport, “My love to the couple. God bless them.” While both the gates of the hotel are being guarded by private security personnel, local policemen are also seen deployed in the area.

District collector Rajendra Kishan said that the district administration has given instructions to the hotel authorities to ensure compliance of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“It is a personal event. I recently held a meeting with our officers and representatives of the hotel and asked them to ensure compliance of COVID-19 related guidelines,” he said.

The hotel authorities and security agency have also been instructed to coordinate with the local police so that there is no security related issues, he said. Reports of Kaif and Kaushal dating have been doing the rounds for over a year.