Katrina Kaif’s ‘latergram’ post on her haldi pics is here! Check out her dazzling all white lehanga, pink odhni and all the fun

By: |
December 11, 2021 1:14 PM

Katrina and Vicky captioned the pictures as ‘Shukr. Sabr. Khushi’ (Gratitude, Patience, Happiness)

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal hAldiThe private wedding ceremonies took place at at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

TEven when the internet was not yet over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kausha’s dreamy wedding pictures, the haldi photos have dropped from the newly-weds social media account and the love-birds smeared in haldi looks breathtaking. Katrina and Vicky captioned the pictures as ‘Shukr. Sabr. Khushi’ (Gratitude, Patience, Happiness)

The private wedding ceremonies took place at at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. In the pictures that just dropped Katarina is seen clad in a white designer lehenga and the attire is embellished with floral jewellery. Vicky too is dressed in white kurta. The couple is seen twinning in pink odhni. Rose showers bless the couple as the smear each other with haldi. The picture trail also includes the families of the both the bride and groom, all dressed in white or yellow.

On Monday, Katrina Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal arrived at Jaipur airport, from where they went to Six Senses Fort via road. The entire event took place for three days that included the sangeet night, a trip to Ranthambore, a cocktail party, haldi and the wedding.

 

The couple reportedly will hold a reception for their industry colleagues at Mumbai before moving to their first home together, a new plush apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area, with actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli as their neighbours.

As the entire Bollywood poured their best wishes in for the newlywed couple, Anushka, too, congratulated the couple and confirmed that they would indeed be neighbours.

