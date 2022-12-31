Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Here’s where these celebs are travelling to celebrate New Year

New Year is here and our favourite Bollywood actors have already made plans to welcome 2023 with much zeal and enthusiasm. From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan; a look at celebrities and their plans to welcome 2023.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

The recently married couple – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have decided to spend New Year’s Eve in Jawai Leopard Safari in Rajasthan’s Bali district. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Katrina Kaif wrote, “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever ☀️”

Kiara Advani:

While she hasn’t disclosed the location, but Kiara Advani is celebrating New Year’s Eve at some fancy location. Kiara Advani and Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly get married on February 6, reported ETimes. The wedding will reportedly take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan:

Along with her sons Taimur and Jehangir and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her New Year in Gstaad, at a Ski resort in Saanen, Switzerland.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli:

Anushka Sharma just wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming movie Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she is playing the role of Jhulan Goswami. The actress is all set to celebrate her new year with her husband Virat Kohli and the two have flown to Dubai for their vacation. Sharing a picture, Virat Kohli wrote, “To the last sunrise of 2022 ❤️”